God Damn – Raw Coward

Published: 11:13 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Brutal, ballsy and brazen - God Damn’s third album is a mean feat and pure moreish chaos.

Lead single ‘Yout’ with its flawless hardcore throws you straight in to gnarly riffs and full force vocals, as the sarcastic and tongue-in-cheek tone of the whole record is soon felt with the vigorous ‘Cowkaine’ and chugging ‘Shit Guitar’.

‘Drop Me Off Where The Clean The Dead Up’ is simply outrageous; a fusion of 80s heavy metal and industrial rock. It’s a furious and grooving concoction that’s bolstered by Hannah Al Shemmeri’s sci-fi synths and Edwards’ shaking theatrical vocals. His eccentricity filters through to the penultimate title track, with an ardent determination that’s tangible alongside a staggered drum beat.

As humorous as it is intricate, ‘Raw Coward’ is eccentricity personified, and uncompromisingly so. A multi-dimensional and experimental effort, the album is so heavy in parts that you really do feel it in the pit of your stomach. Incredibly gifted yet incredibly weird, God Damn have hit a peculiar sweet spot for British hardcore.