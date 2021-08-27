GLOO - How Not To Be Happy

Published: 11:01 am, August 20, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

We’ve all had enough, right? A year and a half of hard stuff is enough to have anyone looking for a sweet escape from the day to day.

A half-hour blast of full-power rebellion, GLOO’s second album ‘How Not To Be Happy’ proves they’re a band here for a good time. Opener ‘I Can’t Hear Myself Think’ sets a tempo that never lets up - ripping the band-aid off and jumping in feet first. While their peers may keep straight faces and look for a higher plane, GLOO understand there’s more to life than that.

Turn it loud, let down your hair, and prepare to have a whole lot of fun.