March 2021
Album review

Glitterer – Life Is Not A Lesson

Life's perfect just the way it is.
Label: Anti-
Released: 26th February 2021
Rating: ★★★★★
Glitterer – Life Is Not A Lesson
Published: 4:31 pm, February 16, 2021Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Glitterer's second full-length record turns the dial down on the gleaming synths of its predecessor, but at no expense to the cathartic garage punk that the project has made its name from.

Predominantly self-produced, the songs are still short, sharp emotional blows, this time yearning with blazing desire, most notably on the lyrically tender 'I Made The Call' and 'Fire', amped up by sonic chaos.

Though this album is far more to the point compared to the project's 2019 debut, squelching synths on 'How A Song Should Go' bring the listener back into the unorthodox realm of Glitterer, with 'The End' reimagining 80s synth-heavy post-punk.

With most songs averaging 1.5 minutes long, you could probably wish that 'Life Is Not A Lesson' would be a bit longer, but in doing so you'd be compromising on the gritty magic that makes Glitterer so compelling. Life's perfect just the way it is.

