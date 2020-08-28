Girls In Synthesis - Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future

Published: 1:22 pm, September 16, 2020 Words: Jamie MacMillan.

Opening with a snarl and roar of confrontational guitars, the debut album from cult London trio Girls In Synthesis kicks your front door in with the noise of a thousand storms and then proceeds to stampede through your home with the pent-up rage of an entire generation that has been ignored and unheard. Stark, uncompromising, punishing. And then it builds from there.

Anyone familiar with GiS’ explosive live shows, where two-thirds of the band play in the middle of the crowd for pretty much the entire show, will know what to expect. Like their gigs, this is a visceral, intense, disorientating listen, a record to rail against the world's injustices. ‘Pressure’ is like a harder-hitting Slaves with the brakes off, Nicole Pinto’s drums threatening to tear a hole in the planet.

But, as thrilling as it might be, playing at one speed for an entire album would soon become wearisome. And this is a band smart enough to know it. The suitably fragile ‘Human Frailty’ marks the beginning steps of the group squirming under and away from what you might expect from a conventional punk record. As ‘Set Up To Fail’ meanders down a trippy final avenue towards the end, they even venture into a Black Midi-esque landscape of post-punk discordancy that hints at a different future for this band altogether. Gripping.