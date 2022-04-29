Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Girlpool - Forgiveness

A crowning glory.
Label: ANTI- Records
Released: 29th April 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 2:26 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

The Girlpool of 2022 is a very different concern from the one that initially pushed through the zeitgeist seven years ago. ‘Forgiveness’ is an album that doesn’t just provide a crescendo to that journey, but also one that draws in the strands to create something radically new. 

Creatively vibrant and diverse, working with producer Yves Rothman, every vision and creative itch is fully realised. From the sultry, silky ‘Lie Love Lullaby’ to the woozy ‘Faultline’, every track and every listen has something new to revel in. 

‘Forgiveness’ finds Girlpool finding joy in expression, and in the process making an album that redefining their own musical identity. A crowning glory.

