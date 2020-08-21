Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Girl Friday - Androgynous Mary

Laced in misfit spirit and a gothic mood.
Label: Hardly Art
Released: 21st August 2020
Rating: ★★★
Published: 1:20 pm, September 16, 2020Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Equal parts dark and equal parts beautiful, LA-based four-piece Girl Friday have crafted a debut record that’s the perfect companion to settle tumultuous feelings.

Laced in misfit spirit and a gothic mood, jagged production value adds a spike of grit to tracks that are all completely unique, but fit together like a worn jigsaw. Through unconventional song structures, retro post-punk sentiment and celestial harmonies, the band amplify their poetic lyricism derived straight from the side-lines and intersections of their microcosm. The repetitious reverb-soaked ‘What We Do It For’ yearns, as ‘Clotting’ shines in breathtakingly beautiful simplicity and ‘Gold Stars’ crashes in genre-less grooves.

Harnessing a similar defiant charisma that Hole’s ‘Live Through This’ and Elastica’s self-titled possess, ‘Androgynous Mary’ is a record that feels completely authentic, and is one that sees the group address issues buried deep within their minds and souls, finding solace together in the process.

