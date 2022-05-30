Ghost - Impera

Published: 1:30 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

Ghost are a band steeped in their own mythology - a running story of characters and legend, central to everything they do. While it adds so much, in no way should it take away from the music. Going directly for the throat, this is rock music at its most gargantuan ebb.

The march of opener ‘Imperium’ casts a grand statement that follow-up ‘Kaisarion’ shatters with a riff and a yelped scream - an Iron Maiden-esque thrust into the breach. The guns-at-high-noon intro of ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ arrives with a pleasing stomp, but closes ‘Respite on the Spitalfields’ is the one to take the prize. A closing statement that both satisfies and leaves wanting for more, Ghost have never sounded this good.