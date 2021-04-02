GHLOW - Slash and Burn

'Slash and Burn' is all doom and raw to the bone.

Published: 10:18 am, March 18, 2021 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Swedish-Russian duo GHLOW (formed of Emille de Blanche and Nikolay Evdokimov) have birthed a dark and sticky bundle of noise with their debut record 'Slash and Burn'.

Both members are multidisciplinary creatives, a notion reflected sonically through a busy multiplex of beats, staticity and fuzz. Hollow vocals utter chants through gurgling flickers of nu-metal ('Mess With Me'), haphazard post-punk ('Hollow'), and ambient drones ('Holding On').

Locked together by an industrial soundscape at its core, 'Slash and Burn' is all doom and raw to the bone, albeit a plateauing first act.

