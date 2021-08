The sound of a band who have it all worked out.

Published: 2:27 pm, August 18, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Four albums and almost a decade in, Free Throw have never shied from putting in a shift. With ‘Piecing It Together’, though, they’re making a change. It’s visible from the titles alone - ‘Worry Seed’, ‘The Grass Isn’t Greener’, ‘Ghost In The Routine’.

Living in the moment and making music for themselves, it’s a reinvigorating reboot that shines through every step. Letting go and embracing themselves, ‘Piecing It Together’ is the sound of a band who have it all worked out.