October 2021
Album review

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes - Sticky

There is no cage big enough for Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes.
Label: AWAL
Released: 15th October 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes - Sticky
Published: 11:56 am, October 13, 2021Words: Alex Bradley.

There has always been a feral animal on the loose in Frank Carter, but 'Sticky' is his most rabid work to date. Like a dog chasing a car, foaming at the mouth, free from lockdowns, with barking and maniacal laughing in the background, the singer snarls at his bartender, "Two shots please because I'm ready to explode!" on 'Take It To The Brink'; a perfect cross-section of the chaotic party taking place on the band's fourth outing.

The Rat's pack includes Joe Talbot's venom spewing on 'My Town', violent synchronicity with 'Cassyette' on 'Off With His Head' and a double shot of Lynks on 'Bang Bang' and the sizzling 'Go Get A Tattoo'. Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie also joins as a more reverent voice on 'Original Sin' as the festivities draw to a close.

It's an alcohol-fuelled, violent, tireless joyride through the present day and further proof that there is no cage big enough for Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes.

