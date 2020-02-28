Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Album review

Four Year Strong - Brain Pain

Four Year Strong still have plenty of gas left in the tank.
Label: Pure Noise
Released: 28th February 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 5:03 pm, July 28, 2020Words: Dan Harrison.

Nearly two decades in, and Four Year Strong don’t sound remotely like a band of their vintage. Indeed, sixth full-length ‘Brain Pain’ still has that raw punch and enthusiasm of a band significantly greener round the gills, coupled with the experience of one fully secure in their own skins. 

‘Get Out Of My Head’ is a riot firmly on its own terms, while ‘Crazy Pills’ matches a satisfying crunch with infectious melody. Open, honest and direct to a fault, another twenty years might be pushing it, but Four Year Strong still have plenty of gas left in the tank.

