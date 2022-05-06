Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Flight Mode - Torshov, ‘05

There’s something exciting brewing in Norway.
Label: sound as language
Released: 6th May 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Flight Mode - Torshov, ‘05
Published: 4:40 pm, June 08, 2022Words: Rob Mair.

Flight Mode deal in nostalgia. Whether that’s wistful feelings of longing, rose-tinted reminiscence or trying to piece together the people they once were, they’ve found a highly emotive seam to mine. On debut EP ‘TX, ‘98’ this was perfectly realised, and on ‘Torshov, ‘05’ the Oslo-based group have repeated the trick in spectacular style.

Like its predecessor, ‘Toshov, ‘05’ is named after a place where vocalist Sjur Lyseid has called home at some point in his life. Last time it was Texas, where he spent some time as an exchange student, this time it’s a district in Oslo where he spent part of his 20s.

Only four songs long, it’s also an EP that builds on the blueprint set out on their debut. Less indebted to the intimate work of John K Samson and The Weakerthans, instead there’s a dexterity that echoes the early work of Death Cab For Cutie, and in particular ‘We Have The Facts And We’re Voting Yes’ and ‘The Photo Album’. It’s perhaps no surprise, therefore, to see Chris Walla on mixing duties for two of these songs.

But while nostalgia courses through ‘Torshov ‘05’, it never feels like a re-tread of the past. It’s easy to see similarities with the current UK emo underground on the likes of ‘Twentyfour’ and lead single ‘Togetherness’, with a band refracting the last 20 years of indie rock through a solitary lens. This can only be achieved through an almost scholarly understanding of scenes and trends, but with former members of Youth Pictures of Florence Henderson and Monzano on board, Flight Mode have lived and breathed emo and indie rock for the entire period and have a deep well to draw from.

So, what we have here are four songs of the highest order, with preppy opener ‘Twentyfour’ – where Lyseid battles with mid-20s anxiety – and sombre closer ‘Do You Remember’, which features a guest turn by Keith Latinen (Empire! Empire! I Was A Lonely Estate/Parting/Count Your Lucky Stars Records) both excelling.

There’s something exciting brewing in Norway, and with the return of Spielbergs and albums by Onsloow already making a mark, ‘Torshov, ‘05’ could serve as a lightning rod for the burgeoning scene.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
NOAHFINNCE: "I like the whole idea of being different in a way that's true to yourself"
Alexisonfire played Slam Dunk South this weekend, and it looked like this
Check out The Mysterines' Live At Leeds: In The Park holiday snaps
The Amazons have shared their new single, 'Ready For Something'
Travie McCoy has released a new video for 'The Bridge (ft. Elohim)'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing