Fiddlehead - Between The Richness

Published: 3:11 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

The story goes that Fiddlehead weren’t supposed to make a second record. The band - consisting of members of Have Heart, Basement and more - gained such momentum from their first, organically formed record ‘Springtime & Blind’ that what started off as vocalist Pat Flynn just ‘working on a few songs’ with then-roommate guitarist Alex Dow has evolved into something much bigger than was ever expected of it.

It’s a good thing, too. Picking up where its predecessor left off, ‘Between The Richness’ is an album that deals with grief, and how it doesn’t go away even if time moves on. Shone through a prism of classic emo and pleasingly discordant post-everything, it’s far from a morbid journey.

Instead, it’s more poignant - a story of heritage, lineage and moving forwards while never truly being able to leave the past behind. Crucially, though, it’s one delivered with such undeniable quality that it resonates hard. For anyone who has ever lost someone close to them, ‘Between The Richness’ is as important as it is impressive.