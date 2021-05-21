Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Fiddlehead - Between The Richness

‘Between The Richness’ is as important as it is impressive.
Label: Run For Cover Records
Released: 21st May 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 3:11 pm, June 03, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

The story goes that Fiddlehead weren’t supposed to make a second record. The band - consisting of members of Have Heart, Basement and more - gained such momentum from their first, organically formed record ‘Springtime & Blind’ that what started off as vocalist Pat Flynn just ‘working on a few songs’ with then-roommate guitarist Alex Dow has evolved into something much bigger than was ever expected of it. 

It’s a good thing, too. Picking up where its predecessor left off, ‘Between The Richness’ is an album that deals with grief, and how it doesn’t go away even if time moves on. Shone through a prism of classic emo and pleasingly discordant post-everything, it’s far from a morbid journey. 

Instead, it’s more poignant - a story of heritage, lineage and moving forwards while never truly being able to leave the past behind. Crucially, though, it’s one delivered with such undeniable quality that it resonates hard. For anyone who has ever lost someone close to them, ‘Between The Richness’ is as important as it is impressive.

