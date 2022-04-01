Ezra Cohen - The Sweet Million

Published: 12:00 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Rob Mair.

Not everything has to be bright and bold. Sometimes, simple and stripped back is just as effective. There’s certainly a simplicity to much of ‘The Sweet Million’ – the debut solo record from former Notches vocalist Ezra Cohen, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t as dazzling as a shooting star.

You see, while there’s a homespun charm to Ezra’s simple songs, there’s also timelessness and understanding of the craft, which runs deep, helping to create some genuinely delightful moments of wistful alt-country inspired indie-rock.

And it’s paid off handsomely. ‘Just Like You’ could be a template for the perfect pop song – and it has that rare ability to sound tantalisingly familiar without ever being obvious – while ‘I Saw The Country’ is a rootin’-tootin’ toe-tapper of the highest order. And while its pop chops excel, it’s the melancholy longing in the lyrics that hits home hardest. “Thought about the country and my high-school dreams,” Ezra laments, picking at the scabs of youth and naivety as he reminisces on what could have been.

Like Orpheus leading Eurydice through the underworld, much of ‘The Sweet Million’ exists in this purgatory, resolutely looking forward but forever reaching backwards. For a record asking questions about growing up and finding no easy answers, this push and pull is central to its success.