Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Ezra Cohen - The Sweet Million

Genuinely delightful moments of wistful alt-country inspired indie-rock.
Label: Relief Map Records
Released: 1st April 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Ezra Cohen - The Sweet Million
Published: 12:00 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Rob Mair.

Not everything has to be bright and bold. Sometimes, simple and stripped back is just as effective. There’s certainly a simplicity to much of ‘The Sweet Million’ – the debut solo record from former Notches vocalist Ezra Cohen, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t as dazzling as a shooting star.

You see, while there’s a homespun charm to Ezra’s simple songs, there’s also timelessness and understanding of the craft, which runs deep, helping to create some genuinely delightful moments of wistful alt-country inspired indie-rock.

And it’s paid off handsomely. ‘Just Like You’ could be a template for the perfect pop song – and it has that rare ability to sound tantalisingly familiar without ever being obvious – while ‘I Saw The Country’ is a rootin’-tootin’ toe-tapper of the highest order. And while its pop chops excel, it’s the melancholy longing in the lyrics that hits home hardest. “Thought about the country and my high-school dreams,” Ezra laments, picking at the scabs of youth and naivety as he reminisces on what could have been.

Like Orpheus leading Eurydice through the underworld, much of ‘The Sweet Million’ exists in this purgatory, resolutely looking forward but forever reaching backwards. For a record asking questions about growing up and finding no easy answers, this push and pull is central to its success.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Death Cab For Cutie have released a new video for ﻿‘Roman Candles’﻿
Yeah Yeah Yeahs are going to release their new album 'Cool It Down' in September
Panic! At The Disco have announced their new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’
Counterparts have announced their new album, 'A Eulogy For Those Still Here'
The rise of Norwegian emo: "We're growing because other bands are growing, and that's great"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing