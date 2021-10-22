Every Time I Die – Radical

Published: 11:55 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Alex Bradley.

"Spare only the ones I love / Slay the rest," pleads Keith Buckley on the very first line of the album. From there, it's all the rage.

16 tracks, a double album, and it's hell for leather all the way through. Only 'Thing With Feathers' offers a brief illusion of a respite as it closes out the first side, but that doesn't last too long.

Their sound is mercurial, ever-evolving and never settling into a pattern from moment to moment as chaos is allowed to reign. It requires some stamina to piggyback on the white-hot anger that surges from 'Radical', but if you stick with it, then it's one hell of a ride.