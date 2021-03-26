Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Evanescence - The Bitter Truth

A magnificent return.
Label: BMG Rights
Released: 26th March 2021
Rating: ★★★★★
Evanescence - The Bitter Truth
Published: 10:28 am, March 18, 2021Words: Kelsey McClure.

Titans of goth rock return; with their first album of original music in a decade. 'The Bitter Truth' feels like a familiar friend; it is every bit classic Evanescence. Although this album may seem like a time machine to 2003, the content is still fresh and exciting.

Amy Lee's powerful voice brings raw emotion to each track. Her rich, unique vocals are unlike anyone else's on the scene. This angelic voice often contrasts with the ripping instrumentals backing her. 'Broken Pieces' is a prime example of this; with blistering guitar and hard-hitting drums, it's like headbanging to an angsty choir. High praise is in order for Will Hunt's stellar performance on the drums; he smashes every song.

Despite the ten-year gap, the band continues to create massive anthems. Like the lip sync, air drum worthy 'Wasted On You' and the empowering fight song 'Part of Me'. An industrial influence is hinted at in songs like 'Feeding the Dark'. Whilst the eerily ethereal 'Blind Belief' is the perfect ending to a killer album.

"I'm a queen resurrected just as messed up as before," declares Lee in 'Yeah Right'. This statement shines true, like a phoenix from the ashes, Evanescence has recreated all of the raw power that makes them one of the most beloved bands of the genre. Beautifully dark and mysterious, 'The Bitter Truth' is a magnificent return that was worth waiting for.

