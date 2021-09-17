Employed To Serve - Conquering

Published: 11:36 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin.

The Top is seriously calling for Employed To Serve. Their fourth album is not only where they’re going for gold, but they’re ready to snatch it from the grasp of any band that dare get in their way. 'Conquering' - if the title didn’t already give that away - is a fully harnessed iteration of the band. Fetching those snarling roars of past, they're chucking them in with the focused maturation that comes from being a band not only growing older but also that bit wiser.

Still toting the same roaring fire and brimstone, it’s the moments that reach new heights that spark the most intrigue. Open to picking apart the stitches, they’re unafraid of exposing the silence and letting the air pour in, ready for the deepest darkest call to arms (‘Mark Of The Grave’). While moments may err on the lighter side (for ETS anyway), the brutality remains and is no signifier of the five-piece slowing down. If anything it’s a restraining of the previous unbridled chaos, and choosing to studiously take their time, simply waiting to strike with even greater fury.

Raging blast beats, breakneck face-melting guitars, studiously crushing vocals; Employed To Serve are the unrelenting jewel of British metal. Equally, 'Conquering' is a vivaciously hungry addition to an arsenal of already impeachable albums, and nothing’s going to stop this skyrocket.