Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Employed To Serve - Conquering

Employed To Serve are the unrelenting jewel of British metal.
Label: Spinefarm
Released: 17th September 2021
Rating: ★★★★★
Employed To Serve - Conquering
Published: 11:36 am, October 13, 2021Words: Steven Loftin.

The Top is seriously calling for Employed To Serve. Their fourth album is not only where they’re going for gold, but they’re ready to snatch it from the grasp of any band that dare get in their way. 'Conquering' - if the title didn’t already give that away - is a fully harnessed iteration of the band. Fetching those snarling roars of past, they're chucking them in with the focused maturation that comes from being a band not only growing older but also that bit wiser.

Still toting the same roaring fire and brimstone, it’s the moments that reach new heights that spark the most intrigue. Open to picking apart the stitches, they’re unafraid of exposing the silence and letting the air pour in, ready for the deepest darkest call to arms (‘Mark Of The Grave’). While moments may err on the lighter side (for ETS anyway), the brutality remains and is no signifier of the five-piece slowing down. If anything it’s a restraining of the previous unbridled chaos, and choosing to studiously take their time, simply waiting to strike with even greater fury.

Raging blast beats, breakneck face-melting guitars, studiously crushing vocals; Employed To Serve are the unrelenting jewel of British metal. Equally, 'Conquering' is a vivaciously hungry addition to an arsenal of already impeachable albums, and nothing’s going to stop this skyrocket.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Sleigh Bells' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Cyndi Lauper, Deftones, Madonna and more
Thrice: "I think about hope a lot"
Colleen Green: "I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness"
Pulled Apart By Horses have revealed an April 2022 UK tour
Check out The Offspring's new video for 'The Opioid Diaries'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing