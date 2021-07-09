DZ Deathrays - Positive Rising: Part 2

Published: 11:00 am, August 19, 2021 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

'Positive Rising: Part 2' is the closing chapter of DZ Deathray’s sprawling rock saga which began with 'Part 1' in 2019.

Heavily inspired by apocalypse and sci-fi, the Aussie rockers' fifth record is conceptual and gorgeously trashy. ‘Fear The Anchor’ featuring South African based artist Ecca Vandal provides a jeering gang-vocal laden track with an essence of boisterous and gothy 80s punk. The anthemic ‘Kerosene’ feels equally as nostalgic with shoegazey moments and spitting vocals that grapple with themselves.

A record fuelled with angst, nostalgia and riffs aplenty - DZ Deathrays might have made their most riveting work yet.