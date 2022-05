Published: 12:30 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

By their fourth album, there’s no doubts about what we’re going to get from Drug Church - so the surprise here shouldn’t be the immediacy of a band going straight for the throat, but more just how vital and energised they sound with it.

‘Hygiene’ is a record that takes no pause nor accepts no hesitation. From the taut, brilliant ‘Piss & Quiet’ through to the frankly ridiculously good ‘Super Saturated’, Drug Church are the kind of band that don’t only deliver, but deliver big.