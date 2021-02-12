Drones - Our Hell Is Right Here

Published: 4:25 pm, February 16, 2021 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

There’s something cathartic about a good old belter, especially in a time of wall-to-wall misery and struggle. That’s something Drones can help out on with second album ‘Our Hell Is Right Here’.

Mixing melody with aggression, this is a record for cathartic release rather than radical reinvention. The album’s title-track, featuring a welcome guest appearance from Petrol Girls’ Ren Aldridge, is a rattling, scream-along affair, while the excellent ‘Epitaph’ provides a crunchier alternative.

A welcome relief.