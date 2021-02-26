Dohny Jep – Smile, It Might Never Happen EP

Published: 4:12 pm, February 16, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin.

When the world stops, as an artist, you create, and that's what Kent band Dohny Jep have gone and done. Knuckling down after the release of their debut last year, the four-piece have cobbled together another handful of tracks that bottle up that frenzied frustrated feeling that's fit to burst.

The determination and thunder explodes readily throughout 'Smile, It Might Never Happen', most aptly in the rapturous choruses. It's an all-killer no-filler affair that at times can end up feeling a bit familiar, however, it's the energy and gusto Dohny Jep bring that keeps the freshness alive.

By sweeping away the stale, they're ready to pile this energy into a call to arms, and get you singing like it might never happen.

