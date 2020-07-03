Diet Cig - Do You Wonder About Me?

Published: 6:09 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Tyler Damara Kelly.

“I’m thriving, thanks for asking,” belts Alex Luciano in the opening chorus of Diet Cig’s new album, ‘Do You Wonder About Me’. Where their critically-acclaimed debut gained them cult status as trailblazers on the indie circuit, its follow-up sees them shedding the imposter syndrome and feeling more at one with themselves, and the world around them.

Contemplating the extent of existence and the natural turbulence that you may experience along the way, Diet Cig wrap up all of this up from the perspective of love, and what everything looks like to an outside influence. ‘Priority Mail’ strikes a chord in prioritising someone else’s happiness, even if it means putting your own terrifying occurrences to one side, but never once portraying that this might be a burden – instead, showcasing that selflessness is the key to feeling good about life. ‘Flash Flood’ is a little punk number that rattles out a tidal wave of noise which dissipates in the blink of an eye, and ‘Night Terrors (Reprise) sees the band tapping into a more digitised and synthetic side to themselves, in a sound that is truly evocative of the lyrical content.

Whilst the album strikes a little thinly at just 25-minutes long, the songs themselves more than satisfy the listener’s interest, but of course they still leave you wanting more.