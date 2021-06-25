De’Wayne - Stains

‘Stains’ may well be the shot in the arm a whole scene needs.

Published: 2:28 pm, August 18, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

If genre is indeed dead, then De’Wayne is the one to dance a lively jig upon its grave.

Bleeding the lines between pop, rock, rap and day-glo, visceral brilliance, ‘Stains’ may well be the shot in the arm a whole scene needs. A collection of songs so sharp they demand the limelight, it’s the attitude and raw energy that power through. Awsten Knight team-up ‘Perfume’ remains a show-stopper, while ‘I Know Something’ taunts at breakneck pace.

Confident in that most assured of ways, ‘Stains’ is the antithesis of boring. One of the most exciting arrivals in years.