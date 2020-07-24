Dance Gavin Dance - Afterburner

Published: 6:04 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Martyn Young.

Once you get 9 albums in like Sacramento’s Dance Gavin Dance then you have a fair idea of what to do. On their latest, ‘Afterburner’, the band are a well-oiled machine delivering typically intense and hyper-melodic slices of frantic rock.

There’s a lot going on here and the album keeps you guessing at every turn. On cuts like the dizzying guitar supernova of ‘One In A Million’ the rush is palpable while ‘Born To Fail’ bulldozes its way in and crushes everything in its wake. It’s an example of the change in dynamics and mood that characterises Dance Gavin Dance’s work and it’s in full effect on this record.

The band have lost none of their power or capability to experiment and switch things up but the record is accessible enough to encourage new listeners even this deep into their discography. Dance Gavin Dance show no sign of letting up.