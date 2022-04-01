Crows - Beware Believers

Published: 1:00 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Melissa Darragh.

Crows are back bigger and bolder than ever with their stunning second album, ‘Beware Believers’. As dark and brooding as you’d expect, it sees the London four-piece bring enough dirty distortion and thundering guitar hooks to fill stadiums. Loud, unrelenting, and wholeheartedly cathartic, this album proves to be every bit as confident and vocally rich as its predecessor.

Beautifully theatrical and utterly anthemic, ‘Beware Believers’ brings a fierce outlook on our chaotic world. The warm tones of frontman James Cox’s voice often feels at one with the band’s rich wall of sound, delivering the politically-fuelled, often sombre lyrics with a sense of passion and control.

While the tiny details may seem forgettable amongst the ferocious fuzz of guitars, they remain perfectly precise all the same, letting more emerge with every listen. From start to finish ‘Beware Believers’ flows perfectly, with each new track showing off what Crows have to offer while maintaining their cool intensity throughout. There’s a charm to the darkness ‘Beware Believers’ brings.