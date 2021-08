‘Class Of Cardinal Sin’ deals with childhood trauma, anxiety and nostalgia in equal measures.

Published: August 18, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Covey likes to build worlds and tell stories.

With confessional folk-punk his weapon of choice, ‘Class Of Cardinal Sin’ deals with childhood trauma, anxiety and nostalgia in equal measures. These aren’t the hazy Insta-filtered portraits of white picket fences, but raw, emotional tales of pain and learning.

Even though they may be in so many ways unique to his own journey, it’s the relatable edge and a refusal to let them become so lost under their own weight that shines through.