Covet – Technicolor

Published: 4:23 pm, July 29, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

Returning for round two, San Francisco’s Covet are building vastly upon what came before on debut ‘effloresce’. With follow-up ‘technicolor’, they’re seeking to expand math-rock beyond all its noodling glory and are instead yearning to create something that feels beyond imagination.

There’s a little surprise tucked away too: vocals! Actual voices, in the form of guitarist, and now vocalist, Yvette Young. On both ‘parachutes’ and ‘indie farewell’, they're used sparingly, but offer a new dimension to a band already floating around the fifth, and more importantly, puts a voice to the emotional resonance bandying about the twinkling notes.

As for the rest of the album, where it’s instrumentals ahoy, the three-piece certainly know how to evoke, be it a heartfelt reaction, or just constructing a wall of delightful sparring of guitar, bass and drums, each vying to lead the procession somewhere. Covet are a unique anomaly who say so much when, only on a two-song occasion, literally say anything.