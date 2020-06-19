Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Covet – Technicolor

Something that feels beyond imagination.
Label: Triple Crown Records
Released: 19th June 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Covet – Technicolor
Published: 4:23 pm, July 29, 2020Words: Steven Loftin.

Returning for round two, San Francisco’s Covet are building vastly upon what came before on debut ‘effloresce’. With follow-up ‘technicolor’, they’re seeking to expand math-rock beyond all its noodling glory and are instead yearning to create something that feels beyond imagination.

There’s a little surprise tucked away too: vocals! Actual voices, in the form of guitarist, and now vocalist, Yvette Young. On both ‘parachutes’ and ‘indie farewell’, they're used sparingly, but offer a new dimension to a band already floating around the fifth, and more importantly, puts a voice to the emotional resonance bandying about the twinkling notes.

As for the rest of the album, where it’s instrumentals ahoy, the three-piece certainly know how to evoke, be it a heartfelt reaction, or just constructing a wall of delightful sparring of guitar, bass and drums, each vying to lead the procession somewhere. Covet are a unique anomaly who say so much when, only on a two-song occasion, literally say anything.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Here's everything you need to know about illuminati hotties' new album 'FREE I.H.'
Run The Jewels have released a lyric video for their Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha collab, 'JU$T'
Best Coast are going to host a virtual show, performing their debut album in full
Plague Vendor have dropped a new video for 'Night Sweats', plus new track 'SPF'
snake eyes have shared a new stripped-down live video for their debut single, ‘don’t worry’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing