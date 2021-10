There are deep thoughts under the surface, but a winning, effortless charm slathered over the top.

Published: 11:44 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

If you call your album 'Cool', it better damn well do what it says on the metaphorical tin. Not that that's especially a worry for Colleen Green, an artist who pretty much defines the word.

From 'I Wanna Be a Dog' and its tale of barking at closed doors, to the existentially troubling 'You Don't Exist', Green remains both immediate and impossible to deny. There are deep thoughts under the surface, but a winning, effortless charm slathered over the top.

'Cool', it's cool. Who knew?