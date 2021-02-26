Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Cloud Nothings – The Shadow I Remember

A nod to where they've been, and a big, open arms gesture to where they're going.
Label: Carpark Records
Released: 26th February 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Cloud Nothings – The Shadow I Remember
Published: 4:15 pm, February 16, 2021Words: Steven Loftin.

Cloud Nothings are always testing themselves. Well over a decade into their career and they're yet to tread the same path twice, never appearing nominal, always ready with a flurry or a parry of joy and good intentions.

Delving deep into pop territory, in their own ramshackle way of course, 'The Shadow I Remember' has a decent arsenal for attacking the sonic sense including the soaring melodic lamenting of 'Nothing Without You', and the sickly howl during 'The Spirit Of'.

As the brashness of Cloud Nothings melding with the melodic envelope that pop so treasures comes a distinct vulnerability, with a wry comforting smile. Sure, if you're unaccustomed to the rattling way Cloud Nothings do things, you might find the pill hard to swallow, but once you edge past the clatter you find a band who're truly, madly, deeply themselves. 

'The Shadow I Remember' feels like a nod to where they've been, but more importantly a big, open arms gesture to where they're going.

