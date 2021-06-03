Subscribe to Upset
Album review

cleopatrick - BUMMER

Label: Nowhere Special Recordings
Released: 4th June 2021
Rating: ★★★
Published: 3:10 pm, June 03, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Two-piece bands that like to make a bit of a din are not a new thing. Far from it. There’s a lineage of duos that go loud; one which cleopatrick seem happy to add to. They’ve got an edge a bit different to most, though. 

‘BUMMER’ isn’t a rock’n’roll cliché by numbers; or at least not in an all-surface, no depth fashion, anyway. It’s a record born of frustration, being ripped off, of striving to get somewhere when everything is against you. Sure, it’s a recipe that has to work hard to not fall on the wrong side of pious ‘authenticity’, but when delivered with such propulsive, fuzz-first force, it’s difficult to not believe. 

Not the most varied palette, but a nourishing one all the same.

