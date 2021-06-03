cleopatrick - BUMMER

Not the most varied palette, but a nourishing one all the same.

Published: 3:10 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Two-piece bands that like to make a bit of a din are not a new thing. Far from it. There’s a lineage of duos that go loud; one which cleopatrick seem happy to add to. They’ve got an edge a bit different to most, though.

‘BUMMER’ isn’t a rock’n’roll cliché by numbers; or at least not in an all-surface, no depth fashion, anyway. It’s a record born of frustration, being ripped off, of striving to get somewhere when everything is against you. Sure, it’s a recipe that has to work hard to not fall on the wrong side of pious ‘authenticity’, but when delivered with such propulsive, fuzz-first force, it’s difficult to not believe.

Not the most varied palette, but a nourishing one all the same.