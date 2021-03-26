Citizen - Life In Your Glass World

Taking the creative reins firmly in hand, ‘Life In Your Glass World’ sees Citizen working towards reclaiming their own identity. Even the recording process of the album was a personal one, with the tracking taking place in a home-built studio within vocalist Mat Kerekes garage.
Another significant move forward, they’re already adept at taking risks, exploring impassioned post-hardcore, raw noise rock, shimmering indie-pop, anthemic alternative, and more - and this album is no stranger to that, directing their focus away from their monumental guitar riffs, and refocusing on rhythm, paying particular attention to drums.
As a result, many of the songs feature undeniably danceable beats along with grooving guitar lines, making for their most confident body of work to date.