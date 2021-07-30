Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! - Gone Are The Good Days

The sound of a band evolving at their own speed.
Label: Fearless Records
Released: 30th July 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! - Gone Are The Good Days
Published: 11:01 am, August 19, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

When a band are given a label, you can be sure they’ll try and find ways to push beyond it. That’s exactly what easy core heroes Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! aimed to do when it came to starting work on new album ‘Gone Are The Good Days’ back in 2016. After a false start, they decided to leave it be and return later. 

One global pandemic later, and work resumed - with no firm plan, and hope for a few singles. What became an EP then developed into a full-blown album - one that stays true to what came before, but finds new, interesting and, in one case, sax-y ways to deliver. 

While Chunk may push at their own boundaries rather than those at the bleeding edges, this is the sound of a band evolving at their own speed, finding exactly what they wanted at the time they needed it most.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'
Check out Waterparks' new video for 'The Secret Life Of Me'
Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021, 'Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)'
Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'
Caskets: "It's okay to not be okay"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing