Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! - Gone Are The Good Days

Published: 11:01 am, August 19, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

When a band are given a label, you can be sure they’ll try and find ways to push beyond it. That’s exactly what easy core heroes Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! aimed to do when it came to starting work on new album ‘Gone Are The Good Days’ back in 2016. After a false start, they decided to leave it be and return later.

One global pandemic later, and work resumed - with no firm plan, and hope for a few singles. What became an EP then developed into a full-blown album - one that stays true to what came before, but finds new, interesting and, in one case, sax-y ways to deliver.

While Chunk may push at their own boundaries rather than those at the bleeding edges, this is the sound of a band evolving at their own speed, finding exactly what they wanted at the time they needed it most.