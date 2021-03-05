Chase Atlantic - Beauty In Death

A record that sounds like it was born within the zeitgeist itself.

Published: 4:30 pm, February 16, 2021 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

It’s hard to deny that - when it comes to the bleeding edges of what constitutes rock music - Chase Atlantic are some of the slickest operators.

Their third album - and first for new label home Fearless Records - ‘Beauty In Death’ sees them embrace those pop-slash-R&B influences even further, resulting in a record that sounds like it was born within the zeitgeist itself.

What it lacks in immediate standout smash hits, it makes up with a bewitching, all-encompassing vibe. While others are content to thrash through the same old tired moves time and time again, Chase Atlantic continue to push forwards at all costs.

That’s something to celebrate.