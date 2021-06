Published: 2:44 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

As the breakdown of genre boundaries finally becomes widely accepted, the opportunities for bands to experiment become all the more prominent.

Finding a world between alt-pop, R&B, and anthemic indie rock, Chapel’s ‘Room Service’ EP is very much a record that belongs in 2021’s no rules, all vibes music scene.

It works, too, dealing with complex feelings through a prism of nuanced, addictive melody.