Caskets - Lost Souls

Published: 5:26 pm, August 19, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Leeds-based newcomers Caskets’ debut album is nothing if not dynamic.

Teaming up with producer Dan Weller - whose work includes releases from Bury Tomorrow, Enter Shikari and Holding Absence amongst others - ‘Lost Souls’ is an album that cuts through the background noise. Sure, there’s all the heavy riffs you’d expect, but they’re set off with more subtle, emotional moments too. Last year’s single ‘Glass Heart’ has that stop-and-take-notice wow factor, while ‘Lost In Echoes’ sounds positively anthemic.

A strong first full-length from a band of definite promise.