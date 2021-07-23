Capstan - Separate

An album that shows good things can come from bad times.

Published: August 19, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Fusing post-hardcore, prog and metalcore, Capstan are the kind of band who pull from all corners to sharpen their craft.

Dynamic and deliberate, ‘Separate’ is a record that - from opener ‘pretext’ onwards, always strikes with precision. Melody drifts across brutal breakdowns and glitching, atmospheric beats, leaving no room for fat to trim.

Though it may have been born from a dark place - both personally and in terms of the worldwide pandemic in which it was recorded - it’s also an album that shows good things can come from bad times.

There’s no stronger message than that.