Album review

Capstan - Separate

An album that shows good things can come from bad times.
Label: Fearless Records
Released: 23rd July 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 11:00 am, August 19, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Fusing post-hardcore, prog and metalcore, Capstan are the kind of band who pull from all corners to sharpen their craft. 

Dynamic and deliberate, ‘Separate’ is a record that - from opener ‘pretext’ onwards, always strikes with precision. Melody drifts across brutal breakdowns and glitching, atmospheric beats, leaving no room for fat to trim. 

Though it may have been born from a dark place - both personally and in terms of the worldwide pandemic in which it was recorded - it’s also an album that shows good things can come from bad times. 

There’s no stronger message than that.

