Album review

Can’t Swim - Change of Plans

An immediate calling card for a band who continue to hit the spots others fail to reach.
Label: Pure Noise Records
Released: 22nd October 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 12:25 pm, February 09, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

Over recent EPs, Can’t Swim have delivered a varied selection of styles, ideas and genre-hued tints, but third-album ‘Change of Plans’ sees the quintet in many ways returning to their roots. 

That doesn’t mean they’re not still pushing new ideas, but rather casting these thoughts through a satisfyingly tense prism of post-hardcore aggression. 

Teaming up with Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo, ‘Set The Room Ablaze’ has especially sharp teeth - an immediate calling card for a band who continue to hit the spots others fail to reach.

