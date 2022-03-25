Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Camp Cope - Running With The Hurricane

The sound of Camp Cope comfortable in their own sonic skin, pushing outwards while looking inwards.
Label: Run For Cover Records
Released: 25th March 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Camp Cope - Running With The Hurricane
Published: 12:00 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

It’s hard to frame Camp Cope’s new album ‘Running With The Hurricane’ as a reaction. Thrust into the spotlight with the previous album ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’, the Melbourne trio’s third album is more an acceptance of the band they wish to be. 

An honest, self-reflective record, Camp Cope have never felt quite as home in their own skin - time to sit and think as the world around them stopped providing room for a refocused outlook. Secure in where they stand, it’s heart and soul that shine through - the sound of Camp Cope comfortable in their own sonic skin, pushing outwards while looking inwards. 

They’ve never been better.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"
Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October
Taking Back Sunday: "It feels no time has passed at all"
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing