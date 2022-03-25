Camp Cope - Running With The Hurricane

The sound of Camp Cope comfortable in their own sonic skin, pushing outwards while looking inwards.

Published: 12:00 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

It’s hard to frame Camp Cope’s new album ‘Running With The Hurricane’ as a reaction. Thrust into the spotlight with the previous album ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’, the Melbourne trio’s third album is more an acceptance of the band they wish to be.

An honest, self-reflective record, Camp Cope have never felt quite as home in their own skin - time to sit and think as the world around them stopped providing room for a refocused outlook. Secure in where they stand, it’s heart and soul that shine through - the sound of Camp Cope comfortable in their own sonic skin, pushing outwards while looking inwards.

They’ve never been better.