Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – The Non-Stop EP

Published: 4:48 pm, July 29, 2020 Words: Jamie MacMillan.

Ever wondered what AC/DC would sound like if they were a glam rock band in 2020? Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have the answers for you on their debut EP. But wait, come back! It turns out to be better than you imagined and somehow not such a crazy idea after all. Armed with a production style that seems to be turning everything up to 11, there is a lot of fun to be had here.

Calling itself an EP but longer than some albums, 'The Non-Stop' unashamedly has its roots in sounds from the past, but that's not always a bad thing when done right. A blast from the start, kicking off with the preposterously fun and frenetic 'Double Denim Hop', you couldn't give a damn what decade it sounds like anyway as Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard are plainly here to have, and give, a good time throughout. 'Hollywood Actors' cruises, a track that is the musical equivalent of wearing sunglasses at night, while 'Long Day / Free Day' slouches hungover into the shadows.

Managing to, with a couple of exceptions, largely steer clear of pastiche, it's hard to suppress a grin as 'The Non-Stop' zips past. Like a long hazy all-nighter, 'The Non-Stop' sure feels good while it lasts but whether the memory of it will stick around for long after remains to be seen. But there is enough fun and promise here to keep these birds flying free for a while yet.