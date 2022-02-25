Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard - Backhand Deals

A fun record unafraid to show that you don’t need to be serious.
Label: Communion
Released: 25th February 2022
Rating: ★★★
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard - Backhand Deals
Published: 2:08 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Josh Williams.

‘Backhand Deals’ is the debut album from Cardiff’s buzziest buzzards, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard - and a very good one it is, too. Tom Rees and co. serve up a slice of pure faux optimism beginning with the wonderfully catchy ‘New Age Millennial Magic’ lamenting the state of the world over a proper T Rex-esque glam stomp.

Recent single ‘Break Right In’, with its ELO-reminiscent electric piano and refrain of “I think I’m gonna make it through the night, I think I’m going to make it out alive”, is so catchy it’ll run round your head for weeks. Buzzard certainly make no secrets of their influences either, with tracks like ‘Yourself’ summoning ABBA’s ballad magic and ‘A Passionate Life’ echoing Elton John’s ‘Bennie and the Jets’ with great effect.

It makes for a really fun record unafraid to show that you don’t need to be serious. 

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"
Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October
Taking Back Sunday: "It feels no time has passed at all"
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing