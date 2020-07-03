Bury Tomorrow - Cannibal

Standing on the edge of something important, it’s the record that should tip the quintet over the edge and outside the confines of their scene.

Published: 5:47 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Dan Harrison.

Six albums in and there’s no denying that Bury Tomorrow remain a band on the rise. The follow up to 2018’s standout ‘Black Flame’, ‘Cannibal’ has genuine expectations riding on it. Standing on the edge of something important, it’s the record that should tip the quintet over the edge and outside the confines of their scene.

It’s clear there’s something more personal than big ambitions at play, though. Lyrically, vocalist Dani Winter Bates is unafraid to delve into the muddier, murkier parts of his psyche, laying his experiences with his own mental health front and centre. Metaphors and clouded meaning left behind, it makes for an even more visceral, essential undertone. From the battering ram of opener ‘Choke’ to the techy-tastic ‘Cold Sleep’, musically it’s just as essential too.

Pushing their boundaries hard, ‘Cannibal’ is the sound of a band taking that leap. Just watch them land it, too.