Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Bury Tomorrow - Cannibal

Standing on the edge of something important, it’s the record that should tip the quintet over the edge and outside the confines of their scene.
Label: Music For Nations
Released: 3rd July 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Bury Tomorrow - Cannibal
Published: 5:47 pm, July 28, 2020Words: Dan Harrison.

Six albums in and there’s no denying that Bury Tomorrow remain a band on the rise. The follow up to 2018’s standout ‘Black Flame’, ‘Cannibal’ has genuine expectations riding on it. Standing on the edge of something important, it’s the record that should tip the quintet over the edge and outside the confines of their scene.

It’s clear there’s something more personal than big ambitions at play, though. Lyrically, vocalist Dani Winter Bates is unafraid to delve into the muddier, murkier parts of his psyche, laying his experiences with his own mental health front and centre. Metaphors and clouded meaning left behind, it makes for an even more visceral, essential undertone. From the battering ram of opener ‘Choke’ to the techy-tastic ‘Cold Sleep’, musically it’s just as essential too. 

Pushing their boundaries hard, ‘Cannibal’ is the sound of a band taking that leap. Just watch them land it, too.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Broadside are forging ahead: "I'm going to swim until my fucking arms snap"
Perry Farrell has a glitzy new box set coming
Yours Truly have revealed a game-inspired video for 'Together'
Ghostemane has announced his eighth studio album, 'Anti-Icon'
Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing