Bullet For My Valentine – Bullet For My Valentine

Published: 12:18 pm, October 13, 2021 Words: Kelsey McClure.

Their seventh album, ‘Bullet For My Valentine’ marks a turning point for the band, one that guitarist Michael Padget cites as showing off their ‘most ferocious side yet’. Full of face-melting riffs and teeth-chattering bass, it’s fierce from the get go, but the second act is when the heat truly arrives; ‘Paralysed’ is like a shot of pure adrenaline, the drums beating fast like the blades of a helicopter.



In fact, Jason Bowld drums with such ferocious speed throughout, it’s a wonder his kit hasn’t caught on fire. Smoking instrumentals aside; Matthew Tuck’s vocal is strong throughout, whether it's clean vocals or aggressive growls, fury drips from every syllable. One of the biggest names in UK metal, Bullet For My Valentine have provided a vigorous reinvention; it’s an album well worth waiting for.