Bodega - Broken Equipment

Published: 1:00 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Melissa Darragh.

Back with their third studio offering ‘Broken Equipment’, Bodega sound as fresh and fun as ever.

Jam-packed with dirty basslines and egotistical attitude, the album tackles a spectrum of societal issues with a cool sense of style. While the influence of the angst-fuelled, rhythmically-driven NYC sound synonymous with the likes of LCD Soundsystem and Parquet Courts is evident throughout, injections of hip-hop and post-punk elevate Bodega’s sound. Lead track ‘Doers’ is a great example of this and is undoubtedly one of the band’s best works to date.

‘Broken Equipment’ sees Bodega continue to push the boundaries of the genre while maintaining their utterly recognisable sound.