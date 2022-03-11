Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Bodega - Broken Equipment

Bodega sound as fresh and fun as ever.
Label: What's Your Rupture
Released: 11th March 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Bodega - Broken Equipment
Published: 1:00 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Melissa Darragh.

Back with their third studio offering ‘Broken Equipment’, Bodega sound as fresh and fun as ever. 

Jam-packed with dirty basslines and egotistical attitude, the album tackles a spectrum of societal issues with a cool sense of style. While the influence of the angst-fuelled, rhythmically-driven NYC sound synonymous with the likes of LCD Soundsystem and Parquet Courts is evident throughout, injections of hip-hop and post-punk elevate Bodega’s sound. Lead track ‘Doers’ is a great example of this and is undoubtedly one of the band’s best works to date. 

‘Broken Equipment’ sees Bodega continue to push the boundaries of the genre while maintaining their utterly recognisable sound.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"
Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October
Taking Back Sunday: "It feels no time has passed at all"
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing