blanket - Modern Escapism

Published: 11:42 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

There once was a time where post- rock genuinely did feel to be an artform that followed on the back of something - a reaction to a musical form, more brutal, soaring and epic than its more basic predecessor.

In 2021, though, with genre a loose concept at best, everything is cut free from the tethers of reference. That's a wide open sea that Blackpool's blanket navigate better than most. Cinematic and expansive, their second album 'Modern Escapism' shifts from shoegaze brilliant to glorious down-tuned drone and thumping drum beats with each passing gust. A near ethereal drift, even the doom feels strangely euphoric.

An album in the best sense of the word, blanket no longer fit in any neat box. They're simply brilliant.