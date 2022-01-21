Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Billy Talent - Crisis of Faith

Crisis of Faith? Disaster.
Label: Spinefarm Records
Released: 21st January 2022
Rating: ★★
Billy Talent - Crisis of Faith
Published: 4:21 pm, March 10, 2022Words: Alex Bradley.

It’s hard to know where to start with this album, but the best answer for all the questions it raises is that it was all written and produced by guitarist Ian D’Sa and no one stopped him. 

It’s hilarious how wild some of the lyrics are. Half-baked clichés and weird imagery like “Well I see you walking down a dead end street / like a black cat following a limousine” and the entirety of the closing ballad ‘For You’ are just nonsense. Then there is the sax solo shoehorned into the opening track’s sequel (yes, sequel) and a whole song about prejudice that lacks any self-awareness at all. 

In fact, the best moment of the album is the collaboration with Rivers Cuomo that actually sounds more like Weezer than it does Billy Talent. Crisis of Faith? Disaster.

