Album review

Beartooth - Below

This album is like an auditory exorcism.
Label: Red Bull Records
Released: 25th June 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 2:12 pm, August 18, 2021Words: Kelsey McClure.

Hardcore heroes Beartooth unleash the beast with their newest album ‘Below’. Full of brutal breakdowns, this record is a headbanger from start to finish; each song burns with a red-hot intensity. No more so than cathartic track ‘Hell of It’. Forget foot-tapper, this song is a leg-kicker. 

Title-track ‘Below’ is the perfect representative of all the album entails; vicious vocals, catchy lyrics and distorted instrumentals. On the flip side, ‘Skin’ is a comparatively lighter number but deceptively so. 

It may sound upbeat, but the lyrics are still characteristically bleak. This album is like an auditory exorcism. The band’s darkest demons are purged from the depths and laid bare. The instrumentals are intense, and the choruses are colossal. ‘Below’ is a ferocious behemoth of an album that pulls no punches. 

In track seven ‘Phantom Pain’ Caleb Shomo declares that he “shook hands with the devil himself”. To make an album this good? He must have.

