Baby Strange will have you dreaming about gothy neo-noir nights out.

Published: 2:28 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Baby Strange have been a staple of the UK grunge scene for a few years now, and their ‘Land Of Nothing’ EP is a welcome return that proves their underground legacy.

As bold as it is brash, static stop-start guitars clamour with commanding vocals, with enough hooky melodies that’ll get stuck in your head on a conveyor belt of doom.

Baby Strange will have you dreaming about gothy neo-noir nights out, moshing about in your imagination.