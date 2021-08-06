Subscribe to Upset
Album review

As December Falls - Happier

‘Happier’ is an album wearing all its emotions on the outside - and it’s all the better for it.
Label:
Released: 6th August 2021
Rating: ★★★
Published: 10:58 am, August 19, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

As December Falls know how to play the pop-punk game. 

Following up on 2019’s self-titled debut album, ‘Happier’ is a record that takes everything already learned and turns it up to full volume. Self-funded via a bank loan, rather than doing what most other bands would and signing up to a label, it’s that level of all-in self-investment that punches through with every riff and chorus. 

From frustration and break-ups to empowerment and devotion, ‘Happier’ is an album wearing all its emotions on the outside - and it’s all the better for it.

