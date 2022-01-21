Anxious - Little Green House

Published: 4:15 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Connecticut-based Anxious’ debut album might be released into a period where their chosen name seems all too apt, but ‘Little Green House’ is the kind of record to inspire hope that good things still happen, no matter what the world throws at us.

Exploring everything from change to divorce and the old dependable coming-of-age angst, it’s a record that demands attention and holds it tight. Emotionally open but affirming, the likes of ‘In April’ already feel like heart-swelling anthems gagging to be bellowed back from the front rows.

An album that does the good things better, ‘Little Green House’ is a debut that deserves best in class status.