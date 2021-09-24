Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Angels & Airwaves - Lifeforms

A&A's sixth album rattles off synth-saturated pop-rock hits one after another.
Label: Rise Records
Released: 24th September 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 11:21 am, October 13, 2021Words: Alex Bradley.

Having spent years being very serious with their multimedia concept records about dystopian futures and wars in far-flung solar systems, Angels & Airwaves' 'LIFEFORMS' is one of the most fun albums of the year. 

Grounded with feet firmly on Earth and their telescope focused on humankind, A&A's sixth album rattles off synth-saturated pop-rock hits one after another. 

At the centre of this gem is a return of fun-loving, witty Tom DeLonge, who gets to shine through. He references his UFO pals, goes on a campy anti-gun campaign in 'No More Guns' and throws in the occasional gleeful "woo" as 'Kiss & Tell' bursts into life, embracing and revelling in the reality of an apocalypse to the tune of a dial-up router.

